Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsCrime

Actions

Columbus woman arrested after police find 100 THC-laced brownies in home

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV
Columbus Police Car.PNG
Posted at 2:58 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 14:58:43-04

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman was arrested Wednesday after officers found marijuana and more than 100 THC-laced brownies inside her home, police said.

Officers with the Columbus Police Department were patrolling in the 1300 block of Pearl Street due to complaints of criminal activity in the area, a news release said.

Police saw a house with an open front door and could smell marijuana coming from inside the home. Shortly after, a 37-year-old woman "exited the home, slammed the front door behind her and immediately became belligerent with officers," according to police.

Columbus Police officers obtained a search warrant and found more than 100 THC-laced brownies in plastic bags, marijuana cigarettes, loose marijuana and syringes inside the home.

The woman, who has not been formally charged, was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!