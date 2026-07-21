Columbus woman arrested on felony drug charges after overdosing, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — A Columbus woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Sunday following an overdose investigation, police say.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began at 6 a.m. when the Columbus Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Park Avenue after receiving a report of a suspected overdose.

Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Jessica Comstock unresponsive and administered her Narcan. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.

(Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office) 39-year-old Jessica Comstock

Police executed a search warrant of her home and found a "substantial quantity" of suspected fentanyl, along with additional illegal narcotics-related items and distribution tools.

