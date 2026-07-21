Columbus woman arrested on felony drug charges after overdosing, police say

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WRTV) — A Columbus woman was arrested on multiple felony drug charges Sunday following an overdose investigation, police say.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began at 6 a.m. when the Columbus Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Park Avenue after receiving a report of a suspected overdose.
Officers arrived to find 39-year-old Jessica Comstock unresponsive and administered her Narcan. She was taken to the hospital for treatment before being taken into custody.
Police executed a search warrant of her home and found a "substantial quantity" of suspected fentanyl, along with additional illegal narcotics-related items and distribution tools.
- Comstock is facing the following preliminary charges:
- Dealing in a narcotic drug, a top-level felony.
- Possession of a narcotic drug, a mid-level felony.
- Possession of a legend drug injection device, a low-level felony.
- Possession of a legend drug, a low-level felony.
- Possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.