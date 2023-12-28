Columbus woman drives drunk to jail, kicks deputy in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS — A Columbus woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly drove drunk to the the Bartholomew County jail and then assaulted at least one deputy.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, 58-year-old Stephanie Horn drove into the secured lot at the Bartholomew County Jail just after 3 a.m. on December 27. In the lot she met with Deputy Dylan Prather, who had just finished booking an offender into the jail.

Horn entered the lot and honked her honk before stepping out of her Jeep.

According to the sheriff's office, Horn showed several signs of intoxication in her communication with Prather — but was able to explain she was there to bond someone out.

Horn declined to provide a breath test and became verbally aggressive.

As deputies attempted to detain Horn, she began to resist and kicked a deputy in the leg. As deputies then transported her to Columbus Regional Hospital for a blood draw, she kicked a deputy in the shoulder.

Later in the morning, Horn provided a breath sample that showed her BrAC at 0.165%.

She is charged with operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication.