Community leaders react to 6th homicide in the Crown Hill neighborhood this year

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent weekend in the Crown Hill neighborhood of Indianapolis left one person dead.

“It was so sad that when I found out that he was just lying there… like that’s somebody’s child,” Jujuan Newton said.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Sunday morning officers responded to 3000 Boulevard Place on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim with gunshot injuries. Police said 26-year-old Mahlique Abrams was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“This is the highest number of homicides that we have seen in a number of years in that neighborhood that historically would have a high number of homicides, but you know improvement has been made. We don’t want to see that reversed,” said Reverend Charles Harrison with Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

In all, there have now been six homicides in the Crown Hill neighborhood in 2024. The neighborhood has long been patrolled by the Ten Point Coalition.

“Why do we have six homicides in seven months? So we are averaging almost a homicide a month, so we got to get to the bottom of this because this is the highest number of homicides that we have seen in a number of years in that neighborhood,” Reverend Charles Harrison added.

It’s a question Reverend Charles Harrison is working to address – to help a community that’s he’s worked to curb the violence in for years.

“You have a community leader that has been killed in broad daylight in the morning. You’ve had a police officer that has been shot and injured, and people are concerned now,” Reverend Charles Harrison concluded.