Community leaders react to weekend mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Tevin Studdard say he still finds it hard to process what his sister went through Saturday night. “She didn’t have her shoes on, she didn’t have her jacket on, she just ran out a back door,” Studdard said.

He says his sister was just feet away from where police say 7 kids were shot downtown Saturday night. Police say 4 boys and 3 girls ranging in ages from 12 to 16 were shot. Detectives believe there was more than one shooter.

“There are a lot people hurt from different decisions that you are making," Aaron Green said. Aaron Green runs an organization called Struggle Made Us. It teaches people how to communicate trauma.

“It’s difficult when you are trying to survive, you are traumatized, you got kids who have lost friends. If everybody has a gun, I would be a fool to not have one,” Green told WRTV.

Just in the last week IMPD says that at least twelve kids have been shot and survived.

“It definitely hurts to know that somebody from one of our programs (Inner Beauty and the Mentoring program) was impacted by all the other kids that were around there, it’s becoming normalized for them to see a kid get shot,” Kareem Hines New B.O.Y. founder told WRTV.

Hines is also working to prevent these tragedies from happening. His organization New B.O.Y.works with kids to teach them the importance of staying on the right path.

“I’m so glad that those kids got the chance to come home from the hospital instead of lying in a casket,” Hines added.

Hines is calling on everyone to come together and try and a make a difference.

“If we support them in the community – we need to support them at home,” Hines concluded.

The victims’ ages and genders are as follows, per IMPD:

· Two 16-year-old males

· One 16-year-old female

· Three 14-year-old females

· One 12-year-old male

Two juveniles were arrested during this incident for resisting law enforcement.

Detectives continue to make progress on this case and ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.