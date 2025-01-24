Community meeting addresses recent youth gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Advocates in Indianapolis are bringing attention to youth gun violence.

This comes after 14-year-old Deandra Staples was shot and killed earlier this month.

WRTV

“Although this was a tragic event, this can also be a catalyst for change for our community," Marion County Youth Violence Prevention Coalition (MCYVPC) Crisis Response Task Force Chair Della Brown said.

MCYVPC created a space for community leaders and members to express their concerns at a meeting at Frederick Douglass Park Thursday night.

Brown says the purpose was to promote healing, understanding, and long-term solutions.

“I believe open dialogue is the key first to addressing these situations. Being able to create a space for the community to share their feelings about it and talk about ways to get in front of it to prevent these things from happening to other families," she said.

One of those individuals in attendance was Antonia Bailey.

“I pray that the individual that did this heinous, ‘cause it’s horrible, crime turns themselves in," Bailey said. “I don’t want another person to lose their child.”

Bailey knows that pain all too well.

Antonia Bailey

“In 2019, my two older children were in the process of getting ready for school inside of our apartment, a 15-year-old came and killed them," she said.

Nicholas was 16 and Ashlynn was 15.

“It’s devastating. We have so many bright, beautiful, and intelligent youth within this world and their lights are being extinguished far too soon," Bailey said.

A starting point to prevent youth violence is connecting those kids and their families to the resources and services they need.

“Let Them Talk, New Boy program, the Voices program, Girls Talk, Inner Beauty. There’s youth programs available, being able to share these with the individuals that need them so they know they are out there for them," Brown said.

If you missed Thursday’s community meeting, there’s other ways to get involved:



Focus Group: A session aimed at exploring the root causes of youth violence, collecting input from young people, and assessing community needs.

Town Hall Meeting: After the focus group discussions, a town hall will be organized to share findings and gather feedback from parents, educators, and local organizations, ensuring that community insights lead to meaningful change.

The Crisis Response Task Force invites the community to participate in these efforts.

For more information, community members can reach out via email at della@indypsf.org or by calling (463) 701-4263.

