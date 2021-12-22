Community on edge after Noblesville home found riddled with bullets

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville community is on edge Tuesday night after a home in the area had heavy police presence the past two nights.

“Pretty strange pretty unexpected,” Elizabeth Sutherland said.

Sutherland has lived in Noblesville for the last four years. She lives a couple homes down from where the burglary and the shooting took place.

On Monday night, Noblesville police responded to the home on Hurst Strand Way for what they are calling an alleged robbery.

That’s where video game systems and TVs were taken.

“Saw police cars yesterday morning around 10 or 11 in the morning. We saw 5 police cars,” Sutherland added.

Noblesville police think that the victims have a prior relationship with the alleged suspect.

Then Tuesday morning, police responded to the same home around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call. They found multiple bullet holes in the garage and the home.

“You know I mean there are some things you don’t hear about but the things you do, this is pretty rare for this area,” Sutherland said.

WRTV spoke to several people who live in the community, they all share the same understanding about the area.

Jessa Wyatt, who has lived in the area for more than 10 years, said she has never heard a gunshot. She said that Hamilton County has always been very safe.

“It’s scary I mean I hear things about this all across the nation but I never thought it would be this close to my home,” Kath Forebush said.

Forebush has lived in the neighborhood for five years. She said something like this has never happened before. She said she is now changing the way she goes about her day at home - like not being as open.

Police are asking anyone in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the NPD.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Noblesville police criminal investigation division at 317-776-6371.