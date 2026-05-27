Concerns grow as Indianapolis sees its fifth teen homicide of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A 16-year-old Indianapolis teen is dead after another act of gun violence, marking the fifth teen homicide in the city this year, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department records.

Police identified the victim as Jamell Williams, who died over the Memorial weekend. His death adds to growing concerns among law enforcement and community leaders about rising youth violence across Indianapolis.

IMPD officials say the city has also recorded 23 non-fatal teen shooting victims so far this year, slightly higher than the 22 reported at this same time in 2025. While there is a slight increase, officers stress that every case represents a life.

“We’re tired of hearing these incidents ending in violence,” said IMPD officer Drew Brown. “We’re tired of telling our parents and guardians to take a more active role. We’re tired of young lives being shattered here in Indianapolis. It’s up to all of us, but especially our parents and guardians, to take an active role to know where your children are and what they’re doing.”

Police say even one youth shooting is too many and hope the numbers begin to decline.

“These are not just numbers on paper. Every one of those numbers represents a life. Any life lost, especially a young person’s life, is something that shakes a whole community,” said Brown.

Local leaders, including IMPD Chief Tanya Terry, have repeatedly expressed concern about youth violence in the city. Terry noted that while overall homicides and non-fatal shootings have decreased compared to last year, youth shooting victims and youth homicides have increased.

Educators say the issue often begins at home.

“I do believe that parents and a lack of parents’ participation in children's lives or attention is a very big problem,” said Eu Moss, a history teacher at Ben Davis High School. “I think a lot of the reason why they are so guided by bad influences is because they don’t have the more immediate good influences in their life.”

Longtime Indianapolis residents say youth gun violence has become an increasingly common tragedy.

“It seems like it’s recurring, and they are getting younger and younger, unfortunately,” said Ginger Jefferson, who has lived in Indianapolis for more than 20 years. “And it’s always sad because I always say no parent should have to bury their child.”

Community leaders say reducing violence will require a combined effort from families, schools, neighbors, and local organizations working together to support young people and prevent future tragedies.