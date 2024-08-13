Convicted sex offender wanted after skipping court in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A convicted sex offender in Johnson County is wanted for failing to appear at his trial.

On August 7, David Bailey was found guilty of one count of sexual misconduct with a minor.

According to Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner, Bailey failed to appear at his trial.

A Johnson County judge issued a no bond warrant for his arrest after the failure to appear.

Bailey faces up to 12 years in prison. If he fails to appear at sentencing, he could be in for a longer sentence.

“I hope anyone who knows where Bailey is will assist Sheriff Duane Burgess and his team in bringing this convicted sex offender to justice,” Hamner said.

Bailey is not believed to be armed, but he should only be approached by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or (317) 346-4654.