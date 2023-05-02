Couple's carjacked car used in smash-and-grab burglary at Beech Grove Firearms, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis teenager was arrested for an armed carjacking incident that led to dozens of guns being stolen from a Beech Grove gun store.

On Sunday, the alleged 16-year-old carjacked a husband and wife near their home on Indy’s east side. Beech Grove policesay the couples Honda Ridgeline was stolen.

“One held us at gunpoint, saying your phone, your phone,” The couple tells WRTV in Spanish. The two said they they don’t want their names mentioned because they are still in disbelief.

“They looked like they had a plan. They were dressed alike, looking for the ideal victims, and we were those people at that moment,” the couple said.

About 20 minutes after the initial incident, Beech Grove Police say that same Honda was used as a battering ram to slam into the front of Beech Grove Firearms.

The store's owner, Greg Burge, told WRTV on Monday that they have identified at least 48 handguns that were stolen.

WRTV

Beech Grove Police says that some of the guns have been recovered while still having the price tags on them.

The suspects can be seen on camera ramming a pickup truck into the front of the building three times before making enough room for them to get inside.

WRTV

“It’s frustrating to know that members of our community are subject to crimes of opportunity,” IMPD Public Information Officer Samone Burris said.

IMPD says this was at least the 59th carjacking in Indianapolis this year. At this time in 2022, that number was 63.

The couple tells WRTV that they feel they have seen the absolute worst in people and hope others are vigilant at all times.

“There are some people who don’t care about harming others. We’re warning others just to be alert,” the couple said.

