Court dismisses life without parole sentencing enhancement in Southport Lt. Aaron Allan murder trial

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge on Friday dismissed a life without parole enhancement against the man accused of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner ruled prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Jason Dane Brown knew Allan was a police officer when he fired the shots that killed Allan.

Brown now faces up to 65 years in prison on the murder charge.

“This isn’t justice, not in any form," James Allan, Aaron's father, said.

He said Aaron was trying to help a person.

“I’m glad it wasn’t somebody else that tried to help Jason Brown," James said. "Because then their family would be feeling the anguish, the turmoil and the total loss and devastation that I and my family are feeling."

Laurie Lowry, Aaron's mother, said she is in shock.

“He took something away from me that I can never get back,” Lowry said. “I hope his mom‘s happy. Because at least she gets to visit her son. I don’t.”

The enhancement was dropped at the end of the fourth day of the bench trial, which marked the end of the state's argument.

Dr. Troy Payner, a neurosurgeon with Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine took the witness stand and said he believed Jason Dane Brown intentionally fired 18 shots.

The defense for Brown argued he had a severe head injury and was not in control of his movements.

Payner said he reviewed Brown's medical records and other evidence in the trial, including CT scans taken the day Brown was brought to the ER.

According to Payner, Brown's CT scans showed bleeding in the upper right side of his brain but it wasn't severe.

"I would not expect it to have any major consequence," Payner said.

Payner also testified that grabbing a gun, extending an arm and firing 18 times in an intentional movement.

"The movements I saw him make seemed to be directed or intentional movements rather than random or repetitive movements," Payner said.

On Wednesday, Brown's defense lawyer, Denise Turner said the evidence shows Brown banged his head in the crash and had no control of his actions that day.

"The state's argument is essentially he had these directed movements so when he fired the gun 18 times that means you must have known what was going on."

"That’s not true," Turner said, speaking to WRTV outside of court Wednesday.

"Jason was in and out of consciousness; he’s disoriented; he’s in shock; he’s not responding appropriately. He’s got all the telltale signs of someone with a head injury."

But prosecutors said the gash on Brown's head was caused by a bullet and not the crash. Payner said in his opinion the laceration and brain injury wasn't a result of the crash.

Forensic Toxicologist Quality Control Coordinator Sheila Arnold also testified Friday. She works for the Indiana State Department of Toxicology.

She said Brown's urine tested positive for THC, which is in marijuana, in an inactive form. She said it's a kind that sticks around in the body's fat.

Brown's urine also tested positive for cocaine and synthetic marijuana, known as spice, Arnold said.

The state rested its case on Friday and the defense will begin presenting its case on Monday.

Witness testimony, body camera video and other evidence revealed in a Marion Superior Court this week points to Jason Dane Brown as the man who shot and killed Allan in 2017.

Allan was one of the first officers on the scene after Brown crashed and flipped a BMW in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue about 2:40 p.m. on July 27, 2017.

Deputy Prosecutor Ross Anderson said in court that Brown repeatedly pulled the trigger and intended to kill the officer who had crawled into the car and was trying to calm him down. Anderson told the judge this week that "Jason Brown and Jason Brown alone was solely responsible for the senseless murder of Aaron Allan."

Allan was shot 11 times, court records say. He joined the Southport Police Department in 2011 and is the first Southport officer to be killed in the line of duty.

On his last morning alive, Allan walked his then-6-year-old son to school for his first day of kindergarten, his widow Stacy Allan testified this week.

Anderson and his boss Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears have declined to comment on the case outside of court.

In the courtroom, prosecutors argued that any head injury Brown suffered happened after the shooting. They have repeatedly pointed to a photo of a long gash on Brown's forehead, a wound they contend was not there in the moments after the crash and before Brown pulled a gun from his waistband and fired.

Brown waived his right to a jury trial and the case is being heard by Judge Mark Stoner. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a possible death penalty charge. If Brown is found guilty, he faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

