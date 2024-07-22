Court docs: Alleged Drunk Driver arrested for hitting juvenile then leaving the scene

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile is recovering after police say she was hit by an alleged drunk driver this weekend.

On Saturday night, police say an alleged drunk driver hit a juvenile as she was getting out of a parked car and then took off.

Court docs say the 33-year-old man was later arrested and his breath alcohol concentration level was nearly 3 times the legal limit.

Police say the incident happened on the same street – just feet away from each other.

“They don’t plan ahead when they are engaging in any use of alcohol and having that backup plan,” Yolanda Coriano with Mothers Against Drunk Driving told WRTV on Monday.

Coriano says she lost her 20-year-old son in 2018 to an alleged drunk driver. “He was a mile away from home,” Coriano added.

Now, she is working for Mothers Against Drunk Drivingto try and raise awareness about the consequences of drinking and driving.

“We need to make more awareness and be present as far as displays of people experiencing injuries and communicating what options what people have,” Coriano concluded.