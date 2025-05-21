Court Docs: Carmel man facing charges in plot to murder his wife

CARMEL — A Carmel man is facing charges following an investigation into a calculated plot to kill his wife.

Darshan R. Soni, 44, is charged with Attempted Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder after police received information regarding his alleged intentions.

The investigation began on May 12, when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared a tip from an anonymous informant. The tipster claimed Soni had expressed a desire to have his wife killed and had solicited help from one of his employees.

The planned execution was reportedly set to take place at Soni’s residence on May 16, just days after the initial tip was received.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Soni had been contemplating this act for several months. The informant revealed that Soni had previously inquired about obtaining a silencer and had asked for guidance in committing “more crimes.”

The affidavit notes that Soni purchased a used car—a silver Ford Escape—which would allegedly be used in the planned murder. The vehicle was purportedly meant to transport his employee, who had agreed to help Soni by providing an alibi during the commission of the crime.

The affidavit claims that Soni may have already attempted to poison his wife, Aparna Soni. She reported having experienced unusual symptoms, including nerve pain and a strange salty taste in her morning smoothies, which she suspected may have been contaminated while left on the kitchen counter. Soni allegedly brushed off suspicions of the substances, suggesting they were merely detergent.

Further, the affidavit details a meeting between Soni and his employee where Soni expressed gratitude for dissuading him from going through with his violent plans. However, he also shared a philosophy that “mild amounts of violence create problems, while extreme amounts solve them.”

As the investigation progressed, authorities coordinated with the employee, who ultimately agreed to cooperate in exchange for immunity. He revealed that Soni had discussed the plot with him for nearly a year and had shown a disturbing interest in criminal methods, including discussions about different types of poison.

On May 15, Soni met with the employee in his office, where they discussed business matters, but the underlying tension proved evident. According to the affidavit, Soni appeared to navigate through his aggression and regret while expressing concerns about being exposed or blackmailed regarding his plotting.

Aparna Soni has been informed of the ongoing investigation and the credible threats against her safety. Police are currently taking steps to ensure her protection while gathering further evidence against her husband, who remains in custody.