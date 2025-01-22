Court Docs: Morgan County foster parents abused at least 30 children over 13 years

MORGAN COUNTY — A Morgan County couple faces over 100 combined charges for extensive allegations of abuse stemming from their roles as foster parents.

In December, prosecutors filed charges against Brian and Sonja Stafford, both aged 60, totaling 121 counts related to child neglect, battery, human trafficking, molestation, and other offenses.

A 155-page probable cause affidavit revealed over 13 years, the couple had mistreated at least 33 children who were in their care through fostering, adopting, or housing foreign exchange students.

11 specific victims have come forward with testimonies detailing severe physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

The affidavit presents findings from two investigators from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the affidavit, investigators uncovered accounts of extreme physical and sexual abuse, as well as strict and harsh disciplinary measures imposed on the children.

Victims described being subjected to physical punishment, including paddling and other forms of hitting that left marks.

The affidavit mentions neglectful practices, such as withholding food and not allowing the children to celebrate birthdays and holidays. The Staffords also reportedly employed strict control measures, including locking pantry doors.

According to the court documents, the Staffords used a “button box” system that contained a specific color of button for each child. If a child was late or did not complete assigned tasks, they would earn a “button” as a form of punishment.

The accumulation of buttons led to forms of discipline, such as getting spankings, being forced to run laps, or being denied food, the documents say.

According to court documents, the children were also deprived of basic hygiene and clothing.

“Children were only allowed one outfit, and showers were restricted to certain days of the week,” the documents said.

The documents also allege Brian Stafford molested four victims all under the age of 14. He also reportedly impregnated one of the victims. Sonja Stafford turned a blind eye to the sexual abuse.

A jury trial for the Staffords has been scheduled for June 3.