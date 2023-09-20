Court documents detail criminal history of murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Minnesota court documents give further insight into the criminal history of the man who was mistakenly released from Marion County Jail last week.

Kevin Mason was mistakenly released from custody last week by a records clerk.

Preliminary information suggests the clerk believed she was correcting duplicate bookings for the inmate and removed two holds in his file. The next day, a Minnesota clerk removed the final hold and the mistake was not caught by clerks the following day.

This resulted in Mason's release.

Two clerks have been terminated from the agency, according to the sheriff's office.

Now, with law enforcement asking for public assistance in finding Mason, we are learning more about what landed him in the Marion County jail to begin with.

According to court documents, Mason of St. Paul, Minnesota has had numerous run-ins with law enforcement in the North Star State.

The most notable of Mason's past crimes, according to court documents, is a fatal shooting in June 2021 in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

According to court records, Mason was attending a funeral of a known gang member when he got into an altercation with another man, later identified as 29-year-old Dontevius Catchings.

At least one witness at the scene said Mason was bloodied and stopped fighting back in the altercation.

After Catchings walked away, Mason drew a gun and shot Catchings multiple times in the back, according to court documents.

In the probable cause affidavit for Mason's arrest, law enforcement acknowledges that Mason deleted his social media accounts and fled the state.

Mason had prior prison time spent for fleeing a peace officer and being a criminal in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information, including additional details and tips, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Officials are also urging Mason to turn himself in.

If you see Mason, call 911 immediately.