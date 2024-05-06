Court documents reveal Indy man was fatally struck while cutting grass

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run while mowing his lawn over the weekend.

According to court documents, an IMPD officer was dispatched to a hit and run accident at 4107 West 30th Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, the officer found a male, later identified as Mark Brown, lying on the ground unresponsive. Records say Brown was bleeding from his head and had a broken leg. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

According to court documents, two different witnesses on the scene told police that Brown was hit by a gray van that was driving east on West 30th Street at a high rate of speed. After Brown was hit, the van did not stop.

Detectives were able to determine that a silver 2004 Nissan Quest van bearing no license plate hit Brown as he was doing some weed eating along the north side of his lawn at 4113 West 30th Street.

Brown's body was thrown and came to rest in the driveway of 4107 West 30th Street. The Nissan Quest fled the scene east bound on West 30th Street.

Based on information from witnesses, detectives were able to locate the van in the 2800 block of Corvallis Crescent.

The suspect spoke to police at the residence and let police look at the car. According to court documents, the suspect told police that he was involved in an accident while driving the vehicle. When asked if he stayed on the scene, the suspect said no. He stated that he was scared and went to get help.

Detectives took photographs of the Nissan Quest. The damage was to the hood, the window shield, passenger outside mirror, and the front passenger time was flat and damaged.

On Monday May 6, Mark Brown died from his injuries.

The suspect was arrested and preliminary charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury.