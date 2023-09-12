Watch Now
Court records: Purdue murder suspect deemed fit for trial

Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 12, 2023
TIPPECANOE Co, — Purdue murder suspect, Ji Min Sha, has been deemed fit to stand trial, according to Tippecanoe County court records.

Sha, who is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate, Varun Manish Ccheda at their Purdue University dorm room, was previously ruled incompetent to stand trial in April.

Findings from two physicians found Sha fit the criteria for a schizophrenia diagnosis and he was recommended to 90 days of treatment.

Court records show, on September 11, an order was issued to transfer him back to the Tippecanoe county jail from his health institute in Logansport.

A status conference has been scheduled for 9/29.

