Court to determine Purdue murder suspect's competency to stand trial

WEST LAFAYETTE — The competency of a Purdue murder suspect to stand trial will once again be evaluated by the court.

Sha, who is accused of fatally stabbing his roommate Varun Manish Chheda at their dorm room in October, was ruled incompetent to stand trial in April.

Provided/Henok Cronin Varun Manish Chheda, 20, was killed early Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 in his dorm at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue University's campus, according to police. He was from Indianapolis and was a senior studying data science.

Court records revealed two physicians found Sha fit the criteria for a schizophrenia diagnosis and recommended he receive 90 days of treatment in a Logansport facility.

In a September court order, Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean M. Persin said the superintendent of the Logansport State Hospital determined Sha "has attained the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense."

Now, his competency is once again being questioned.

On Monday, court-ordered evaluations to determine competency was granted by Judge Persin.

"The Court reappoints Dr. Parker and Dr. Will to conduct new competency evaluations. The prior order for them to conduct sanity evaluations is vacated until the issue of competency is resolved," court documents state.

The court will re-evaluate on Dec. 8, 2023