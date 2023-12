CUMBERLAND — A Christmas Day death in Cumberland is being investigated as a homicide.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, Cumberland PD officers were called to the 11500 block of Taftwood Drive for a possible person shot.

Inside a residence, police found an adult man fatally shot. The death is being called a homicide by police.

The police department detained a person of interest in the death and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to a release.