Daleville police investigating social media threat against schools, daycares

DALEVILLE — The Daleville Police Department has identified a person of interest connected to a Facebook post that contained threats of violence against schools and daycares.

Police were notified of the post Monday evening. The post did not identify a specific location or name any particular school or facility, but authorities believe it was made locally.

The Daleville Police Department referred the matter to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department for further investigation. Local schools and daycares were also notified of the threat.

"The safety of our community, especially the safety of our children and our schools, remains our top priority," police said in a statement.

The Daleville Police Department is assisting the sheriff's department with the ongoing investigation. They are maintaining increased patrols and monitoring school locations while communicating regularly with school administrators and county law enforcement partners.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Department has identified a person of interest and is leading the investigation.

"We have full confidence in their ability to bring this matter to a safe and appropriate resolution," Daleville police said.

Police thanked the community for being vigilant and school administrators for working alongside law enforcement to ensure student and child safety.

All investigatory questions should be directed to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department.