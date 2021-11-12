Danville man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly wrong-way crash

DANVILLE — A 21-year-old Danville man was sentenced to 55 years in prison this week after he was convicted of murder for a 2018 wrong-way crash that killed a Coatesville man.

Cody L. Albert was found guilty on Oct. 19 of murder and causing death when operating while intoxicated.

Albert was driving a blue SUV west in the eastbound lanes of the 400 block of West U.S. 40 at a high rate of speed prior to a collision that killed 51-year-old Thomas Plasters.

Deputies said at the time that Albert may have been intentionally driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes before the crash.

Albert was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Plasters was pronounced dead at the scene.

