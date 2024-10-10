Danville Police Department highlights danger of participating in TikTok "Door Kick Challenge"

INDIANAPOLIS — Danville Police Department is investigating a series of incidents believed to be related to a TikTok challenge.

The "Door Kick Challenge," encourages individuals to kick in doors and then flee the scene while recording themselves to post on social media.

The department said there have been three reported incidents of doors being forcefully kicked in in recent months. Police said in these instances, no entry was made into the home and no thefts occurred but there was damage to the doors.

In two of the incidents, the homeowners armed themselves, prepared to defend their homes.

"This highlights just how dangerous this so-called “challenge” is—what may seem like a prank to some could result in severe injury or death. The risk of a homeowner responding with force is very real, and these actions could lead to tragic outcomes for anyone involved," Danville PD said in a Facebook post.

According to the department, homes without doorbell cameras or external security cameras appear to be specifically targeted and suggest considering installing such security as a deterrent.

Police are urging parents to monitor their children's social media activity and be aware of where they are during late-night and early-morning hours.

If anyone has information related to these incidents, you are asked to contact the Danville Metropolitan Police Department immediately.