Danville police searching for man responsible for St. Patrick's Day bomb threat

Danville PD
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 23, 2023
DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a local bar on St. Patrick's Day.

According to police, William "Bill" Mummert II, 44, is wanted for a felony for intimidation in Hendricks County after calling in a bomb threat at The Central Normal Bar in downtown Danville on St. Patrick's Day.

In checking phone records, it was found Mummert purchased a "burner" cell phone from the Walmart in Beech Grove and made the call with it.

Danville police ask you to call them if you know Mummert's whereabouts. You can make the call anonymously to 317-745-3001.

