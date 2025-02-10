Danville Police seek public's help in identifying counterfeit currency suspects

DANVILLE — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying three individuals involved in a counterfeit currency incident at the Danville Kroger Shopping Center.

The incident took place on Feb. 2, 2025, around 3:30 p.m., when a man and a woman used fraudulent U.S. currency to make multiple purchases.

During this transaction, police said the suspects managed to pass off a total of $800 in counterfeit bills in exchange for GreenDot eCash and a Visa NetSpend gift card.

Authorities noted that the counterfeit currency closely resembles fraudulent bills previously recovered in similar cases across various jurisdictions, including investigations by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), Terre Haute Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, and the U.S. Secret Service Office in Nashville, Tennessee.

Investigators have determined that this group has targeted at least 14 Kroger locations, leading to an estimated loss of $11,900 in fraudulently obtained merchandise.

Currently, there is no available information regarding the suspects' vehicle. However, the Danville Police Department is actively reviewing surveillance footage from the incident and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend those involved.

If you recognize the individuals involved or have any relevant information, police say to contact: