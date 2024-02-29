Daughter sues after IMPD high-speed chase of suspect led to father’s death

INDIANAPOLIS — The daughter of a 67-year-old man who was killed as a result of a high-speed police chase with a suspect in 2023 is suing IMPD.

On July 7, 2023, Rodney Spells was driving his 2018 Ram 1500 pickup truck when he ran a red light at East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

IMPD officers attempted to stop Spells, but he sped off, leading to a pursuit. The chase ended when Spells crashed head-on into a Kia Forte, driven by Warren Morphis.

Morphis died from his injuries.

According to court documents, Spells’ truck was traveling over 100 mph three seconds before the crash.

A lawsuit filed by Morphis’ daughter alleges that the IMPD officer’s pursuit of Spells disregarded the safety of civilians.

The lawsuit states the officer had no knowledge of “violent crimes or felonies” committed by Spells, therefore the pursuit was “careless and negligent.”

Spells was arrested and sentenced to 50 years in prison for this incident.