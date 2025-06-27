Deadly shooting in Plainfield, person of interest in custody

PLAINFIELD — One person has died, and another is in custody following a shooting in Plainfield on Friday, Plainfield Police said.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Creekhollow Road just after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim deceased.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

Plainfield Police are actively investigating this scene, working to determine the events leading up to the incident.

Police believe there is no threat to the public at this time and are not looking for additional people in the incident.