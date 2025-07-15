Deadly shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is actively investigating the scene of a deadly shooting that happened on the Indianapolis' far east side on Tuesday.

IMPD officers responded to the 3400 block of Wellington Avenue just before 4 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers on the scene found who they believe to be an adult male suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. EMS arrived and performed life-saving efforts, but the victim was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, IMPD says there will be a large police presence in the area for the next several hours as they canvas the area and conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Unit.