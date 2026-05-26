Deadly shooting shocks Indianapolis neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Neighbors are still processing a deadly shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side after a 16-year-old was found dead Sunday evening at an apartment complex near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Police say officers responded around 7:45 p.m. on race day to the 5700 block of Renn Lane at Colonial Square Apartments. More than 30 police cars responded to the scene as investigators worked through the night.

Authorities say the shooting remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made as of Monday.

Marcus Phillips, who has lived at the apartment complex for 11 years, said he heard a single gunshot just outside his apartment door.

“I heard gunshots and hit the floor,” Phillips said. “About 10 to 15 minutes later, I heard someone crying out here. I heard someone crying, saying, ‘My baby, my baby.’”

Phillips said when the police knocked on his door to secure the scene, he saw blood in the hallway and the teen victim motionless on the floor. “The screams and the body on the ground,” he recalled.

The scene left Phillips shaken by the violence so close to home.

“This morning I came out and had tears in my eyes,” Phillips said. “It’s so close to my door. I’ve never experienced something like that.”

Investigators have not yet publicly identified the teen victim.

Captain Rob Rider with IMPD’s North District called the incident heartbreaking, especially during a holiday weekend.

“The really sad and tragic part of all this is, on a weekend where families are supposed to get together and celebrate a holiday, there’s a family grieving the loss of a loved one,” Rider said.

Local leaders and IMPD have continued to address concerns surrounding growing youth violence in the city. Phillips urged parents to stay involved in their children's lives.

“Just try to keep your kids as safe as possible,” he said. “Take care of your kids.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact IMPD or Detective Sara Didandeh at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email the detective at Sara.Didandeh@indy.gov.