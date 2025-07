INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened on the west side of Indianapolis Monday evening.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N Alton Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Officers located a male victim outside with injuries consistent with trauma. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story. WRTV is working to learn more about this incident. Check back for updates.