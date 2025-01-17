Death investigation underway after woman found dead in northwest Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Friday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of a death investigation in the 2800 block of Questend Drive South.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered an adult female victim with injuries consistent with trauma. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said they detained a person of interest at the scene. This individual was transported to an area hospital due to what authorities believe are self-inflicted injuries consistent with trauma. The relationship between the person of interest and the victim has not yet been disclosed.