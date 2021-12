RICHMOND — Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon.

Police say Jessica Hoffman, 34, was found on Hickory Drive with a bullet wound to the chest.

Investigators are talking to witnesses in the area and checking surveillance cameras.

Authorities say it does not appear to be a random act but no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.