Death investigation underway in Wayne County, foul play suspected

WAYNE COUNTY — Police are investigating the death of person that died in Richmond on Wednesday.

The Wayne County Coroner's Office said evidence has indicated that foul play is involved.

The coroner believes the incident may have occurred in the area of the Petro Travel Center in New Paris, just across the Indiana-Ohio state line.

According to officials, the victim was found in a semi-truck wrecked on an I-70 entrance ramp in Wayne County. The Richmond Fire Department rushed them to a hospital while performing life-saving measures. The victim died shortly after arriving to the hospital.

The coroner's office said the deceased individual has been transported to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory in Dayton for a forensic autopsy and identification.

The office is still working the locate and identify the victim's family.

The Preble County Sheriff's Office in Ohio is leading the criminal investigation. Wayne County will handle the death investigation.

