Death of man found wounded in Downtown Indianapolis investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a man found wounded last month in Downtown Indianapolis will be investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Atlas Wedlow around 1:40 a.m. Sept. 21 suffering from "undisclosed trauma to the body" in the 100 block of North Pennsylvania Street, a news release said.

Medics transported Wedlow to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died Sept. 29.

Detectives are investigating Wedlow's death as a homicide, IMPD said. The Marion County Coroner's Office determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact IMPD Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.