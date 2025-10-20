Death of woman found in east side Indy hotel room ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman found dead in a hotel room on Indianapolis' east side Saturday has been ruled a homicide, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Post Road around 10:23 a.m. Saturday for a death investigation. Officers found an unresponsive adult female inside a hotel room who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following examination by the Marion County Coroner's Office on Monday, the death was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation. The woman was identified as 36-year-old Karissa Ann Ramsey.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Douglas.Morning@indy.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.