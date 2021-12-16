Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

IMPD: Deaths of 2 men found in Adams Street home ruled double-homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Marren/WRTV
adams street death investigation
Posted at 8:03 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 09:28:00-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that the case involving the deaths of two men on the northeast side is being investigated as a double-homicide.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched on a welfare check just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Adams Street.

IMPD Officer Samone Burris said police found two men who were unresponsive and suffering from “apparent trauma.” Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The men have not been publicly identified. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine their causes of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD Det. Jose Torres at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here to donate!