Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Decatur County dispatcher arrested after releasing case sensitive information to public

Handcuffs
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 11:06 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 23:06:40-04

DECATUR COUNTY — A dispatcher from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after releasing case sensitive information to the public.

The investigation began when the Decatur Sheriff’s Office contacted the Indiana State Police upon receiving information of the offense.

Investigators found that Heidi Miracle, 42, of Holton, accessed the law enforcement system and had taken a recording of a video obtained during a criminal investigation.

She shared the video to individuals outside of the office via a messaging app. She also posted it to one of her social media pages.

Miracle was arrested on felony charges of official misconduct and offense against intellectual property.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE