Delta-9 THC found in driver's system after south side Indy crash kills bicyclist

INDIANAPOLIS — Delta 9 THC was found in the system of a driver involved in a crash that killed a bicyclist on the south side of Indy in February.

The driver, Chase Turner, is now facing a charge of Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on February 13, Dillan Rogers was riding his bike when he was struck by a pickup truck at East Raymond Street and Shelby Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Rogers unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Initial investigations determined the pickup truck was nearby in a White Castle parking lot. According to Turner, he had stopped at a red light and looked both ways before proceeding. He reported feeling a bump but did not see the bicyclist. After the incident, Turner pulled into the White Castle parking lot and flagged down an officer for assistance.

The affidavit revealed that a witness had observed the truck strike the bicyclist. He told police that Rogers was within the crosswalk.

Following the crash, Turner underwent a blood draw at Eskenazi Hospital, which yielded positive results for Delta-9 THC.