Deputy Jon Samuelson's inspiring recovery continues after May hospital shooting

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- A La Porte County deputy who was shot in the line of duty in May remains at an intensive inpatient rehabilitation center, where he continues to undergo several hours of therapy five to six days each week, the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

On May 22, Deputy Jon Samuelson was shot by a man during an altercation at a hospital after helping the man with what Samuelson thought was a disabled vehicle.

Around 6:45 a.m., Samuelson stopped to assist 22-year-old Sharod Grafton Jr. of Chicago with his vehicle on State Road 2 and County Road 900 West, which is about a mile east of Westville. The deputy took Grafton Jr. to the hospital at his request.

At the hospital, Samuelson learned Grafton may have been involved in an earlier incident, according to police. Samuelson returned inside the hospital, where an altercation happened in the emergency room between Grafton and the deputy.

Police say Grafton shot the deputy during the altercation and then ran into the woods by the hospital. Officers quickly located him in the woods and took him into custody.

“This is a senseless shooting that didn’t have to take place,” Fifield said. “This officer thought he was helping a stranded motorist. He thought he was helping someone, and it turns into this.”

In the Facebook post, the sheriff's office shared that deputies, agency administrators, and agents from the DEA Chicago Division continue to routinely visit Samuelson. The post said "his rehabilitation program is extensive, with occupational, physical, and recreational therapy sessions all focused on helping him regain strength, mobility, and independence."

"Jon remains motivated, determined, and always looking for the next challenge." During a visit with his fellow coworkers, "Jon spoke about how humbled he is by the incredible support from the community—not only for him, but for others in need."

Samuelson is determined and motivated to get through is physical therapy. Earlier this week, he voluntarily went to the gym to participate in a boxing class and has hinted to his physical therapist, Rosie, that he is ready for heavier dumbbells.

"With that, Jon has one request for everyone," the post read:

"Get outside today and do something you enjoy. Take your dog for a walk, go for a hike, ride a bike, or lace up your running shoes. Whatever brings you joy, take the time to enjoy it and be present in the moment.

And when you think you’ve gone far enough…Keep going."

"Because that’s exactly what Jon is doing every single day," the post read. "Pushing a little farther, working a little harder, and moving one step closer to achieving his goals."

According to online court documents, Grafton's 3-day jury trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 9. He faces charges of attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and auto theft.