DNA match leads to arrest of 51-year-old man in decade-long serial rape case

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD, alongside the FBI, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, say 51-year-old Leonel Catalan’s DNA matched evidence collected in multiple rape investigations dating back to 2013.

“We are going to file 30 charges against the defendant. Many of those charges are the most serious charges that we're able to file in the state of Indiana,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Investigators say Catalan is a suspect in five separate home-invasion sexual assaults, occurring in apartment complexes that investigators believe Catalan lived near. The assaults happened between 2013 and 2024.

“The suspect’s DNA was not in CODIS at the time. While we knew these crimes were connected, we did not know who was responsible,” Kendale Adams, IMPD deputy chief of investigations, said.

The FBI believes Catalan was here illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement collected his DNA, which was then put into CODIS. On April 21st, the crime lab in Indianapolis received a detainee hit associated with the profile and contacted the FBI to confirm the man’s identity. The next day, the crime lab confirmed his identity to IMPD.

IMPD found Catalan at a relative’s home, and he was quickly taken into custody.

Police suspect there could be more victims.

“If there are other victims that may not have come forward yet. We would encourage them to get a hold of law enforcement so that we can continue to investigate,” Adams said.

Charges against Catalan include rape, kidnapping, burglary, and strangulation. Some carry 20-to-50-year sentences.

“The thing to me that stands out to me is just the incredible strength and resiliency about these victims,” Mears said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.