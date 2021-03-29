Menu

DNR investigating after 2nd young bald eagle found shot to death

Indiana DNR
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is looking for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle in Lawrence County.
Posted at 6:26 PM, Mar 29, 2021
SULLIVAN COUNTY — Indiana Conversation Officers are investigating the shooting death of a 2nd young bald eagle in Sullivan County.

Officers found the second young eagle after responding to a call in a rural area along County Rd. 800 W, about eight miles west of Shelburn.

The eagle was recovered from a tree and was found to have been shot. Officers believe the shooting occurred in early January.

The first young bald eagle that was determined to have been shot was discovered in a tree in southern Vigo County a few weeks earlier on March 10. Officers determined that eagle was killed from a gunshot wound.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Indiana Turn-in-a-Poacher, Inc.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the TIP hotline at 1-800-847-4367.

