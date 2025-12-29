Docs: 18-year-old crashes stolen car at 100+ mph after Christmas Day chase

HENDRICKS COUNTY — An 18-year-old man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car that ended in a crash seriously injuring another driver on Christmas Day, according to court documents.

Eniakin Odutayo was charged with seven offenses including auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The incident began when a deputy received a notification about a stolen Kia Optima and spotted the vehicle on State Road 267. When the deputy attempted a traffic stop on East Main Street, "the vehicle immediately began accelerating at a high rate of speed," according to the affidavit.

The Kia reached speeds close to 110 mph before crashing into the rear of a Ford Focus stopped at a red light, according to court documents.

The driver of the Focus was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with a head laceration, multiple abrasions, and a concussion after losing consciousness in the crash, the affidavit states.

Odutayo initially fled on foot but was apprehended by officers, according to court documents. He was transported to the hospital with a forehead laceration from hitting the windshield without wearing a seatbelt and a broken patella requiring surgery.

The suspect initially refused to provide his name but eventually identified himself at the hospital, according to the affidavit.