Dollar General employee shot by co-worker in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE — An employee of a Dollar General in Beech Grove was shot by a co-worker after an altercation Monday morning.

According to Beech Grove Police Department, officers were called to the Dollar General at 3535 S. Emerson Ave. around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

Police found a 29-year-old male victim with gunshot injuries. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

After an investigation, police found that two employees were working in the stockroom along with others when a physical fight ensued.

Police said a 21-year-old male employee pulled out a firearm and shot the other employee once in the legs.

According to Beech Grove police, this location is at the same address as a bar in Beech Grove where other shootings have occurred. The location is a strip mall with various businesses with the same numbered address.

