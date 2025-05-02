Domestic dispute leads to fatal police shooting in Lafayette; no officers injured

LAFAYETTE — A man is dead after a police involved shooting in Lafayette Thursday, which occurred when officers responded to a domestic dispute.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, at approximately 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to 2800 Ravenwood Ct following a request for police presence from a woman involved in a domestic dispute.

Concerned for her safety, the woman sought assistance while leaving the residence with her juvenile son.

While officers were present, the male suspect opened fire on them, prompting the officers to return fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office will release his identity at a later date.

Fortunately, the woman and her child, were unharmed, and no officers sustained injuries.

As part of standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the officers have been placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and internal investigation.