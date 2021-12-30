Don't fire your gun into the air on New Year's Eve, IMPD reminds residents

INDIANAPOLIS — Firing a gun into the air is illegal and dangerous, and Indianapolis Police are again asking people to not include their weapons in their New Year’s celebrations this weekend.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responds to multiple shots fired calls each year on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of Jan. 1, including more than 250 in 2020.

“This dangerous and illegal action can cause serious or fatal injury and lead to possible arrest and prosecution,” a news release from IMPD said.

According to IMPD, a bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second, and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second.

A bullet traveling at a rate of 150-170 feet per second can penetrate human skin, and a velocity of 200 feet per second can penetrate a person's skull.

Someone arrested for firing a weapon could face a felony criminal recklessness charge, which is punishable by six months to 2-1/2 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

IMPD officials asked that people call 911 if they see someone firing a weapon.