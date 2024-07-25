Door Dash driver, child held at gunpoint during southeast side pizza delivery

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman delivering for Door Dash food delivery service was held at gunpoint with her child in the car this week on the city's southeast side.

According to court documents, the woman was delivering food just after midnight on July 24 on Carson Avenue to Larry Mauer when he became upset with the driver's inability to provide change for his $20 bills.

When the driver explained she did not have change to provide, Mauer allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver and their child in the car.

The driver told police in fearing for her and her child's life, she left the address and drove to a local gas station to call police — where officers from IMPD met the woman.

Officers, after taking statements from the driver and child, went to the residence and made contact with Mauer, 36 and multiple other men. Officers took Mauer into custody after he was identified by the driver as the person who pointed the gun at her.

Mauer is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon.