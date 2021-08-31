Double shooting on northeast side leaves one dead, one critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a person shot at E. 34th St. and Sherman Ave.

Photo provided/Jake Weller WRTV

When they arrived at the scene, officers located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available.