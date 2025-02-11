Watch Now
Doughnut Dash: Video shows stolen Krispy Kreme truck arrest from IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, metro police made an unusual early morning call when a stolen vehicle turned out to be a Krispy Kreme truck, leading to a sweet surprise on the streets of Indianapolis.

According to a Facebook post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police first responded to a gas station in the 2000 block of South Shelby Street around 12:40 a.m. for a stolen vehicle report.

Police then learned that the vehicle was a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts truck that was taken while the driver was making a delivery.

As the suspect sped away, the rear doors swung open, sending racks of donuts tumbling onto the street.

A short time later, Speedway Police Department officers located the truck and conducted a felony stop in the 5900 block of Crawfordsville Road.

They arrested a 32-year-old woman, charging her with auto theft, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, putting a swift end to her not-so-sweet getaway

