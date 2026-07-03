Downtown Indianapolis event hopes to score with violence reduction goal

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Among the many events in Indianapolis on the Fourth of July is the inaugural Peace on the Plaza.

The event, part of the city's violence reduction strategy, will feature a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

President and CEO Dane Nutty of the Indy Public Safety Foundation said, "The idea is to bring people from all over the community to spread a message of peace instead of violence."

Nutty said his organization has a goal of reducing gun violence in Indianapolis, and is betting that problem can be fought with the values learned in team sports like basketball. "What we know is here in Indiana, basketball is more than a game, right? So, there's nothing better than 3-on-3. Everybody plays offense; everybody plays defense. ... The reason why we chose a 3-on-3 tournament is because that level of basketball really requires communication and teamwork, and we know what we do at IndyPeace requires communication and teamwork to address issues like gun violence."

The eight teams in Saturday's single-elimination tournament will include nonprofits, religious groups, and other community-based organizations. The bracket is expected to be released on Friday, with the Peace on the Plaza from 2-9 p.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Plaza outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Nutty said that the event will be "really interactive, really fun. We know everybody's gonna have a good time together."

"We really want you to enjoy the basketball, But more connect with the organizations that will be here, providing services and signing people up for programs."

Shardae Hoskins, the city government's administrator for community violence reduction, said the goal of the event will be to "stress nonviolence, stress peace, and try to have a good time out here."

"These are mentoring agencies; these are basketball teams that play together year-round. The coaches of these teams are more than just basketball coaches. They are mentors, they're father figures, they're counselors."

In addition to the basketball, there will also be other elements at the event: an I Choose Peace photo wall, cornhole, bounce houses, and free snow cones.