'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' announced ahead of holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police announced they will participate in a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign leading up to Independence Day.

The holiday falls in the middle of the week this year, but law enforcement says they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers on the weekend.

From June 30 until July 8, ISP says officers will be increasing patrols to prevent tragedies previously seen around the July 4th holiday.

“During the July 4th holiday, we’ll pull over and arrest drunk drivers,” said Lieutenant Jason Allen. “We’re showing zero tolerance. Everyone knows the law: It is illegal to drink and drive. Still, people test the waters and drive after a few too many. We know how to spot a drunk driver on the road. Drunk driving is selfish and arrogant, and it endangers the drivers, their passengers, and other people on the road.”

In Indiana, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of .08 or higher. In addition, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.

ISP say they'll be on the lookout for all forms of impairment, including from drugs and over-the-counter medications.

For more information on impaired driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.

