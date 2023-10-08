Driver arrested after passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on I-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — The driver of a vehicle involved in crash that caused the death of a passenger was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 3 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 northbound near the 170 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep was driving northbound when for an unknown reason, the Jeep ran off the east side of the road, overcorrected, went back across the interstate and struck the guardrail of the median.

The Jeep then went through the guard rail and came to rest, facing northbound on the inside shoulder of the southbound lanes. The Jeep then became fully engulfed in flames.

The passenger of the vehicle died on the scene.

The driver fled the scene of the crash but was later taken into custody near the interstate, police said.

During an investigation, police said they were able to develop probable cause to believe the driver was under the influence. The driver was transported to the hospital for a test with results still pending. After being medically cleared, the driver was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

The 35-year-old driver from Indianapolis was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of crash, a level 3 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, a level 4 felony.

